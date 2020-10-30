SPC Financial Inc. Buys 513 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $184.87 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

