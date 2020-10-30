SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

