Spartan Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.78

Shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPAQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 50309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Spartan Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Spartan Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Spartan Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spartan Energy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

