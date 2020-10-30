SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $429.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SP Plus will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 64.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.