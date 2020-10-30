S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $325.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

