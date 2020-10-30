S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in S&P Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total transaction of $910,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $325.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.40. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.