Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

SONA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern National Banc. of Virginia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of SONA stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.