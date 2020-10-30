Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Southern by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

