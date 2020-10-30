South Street Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.9% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,058.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,510.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,461.90. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

