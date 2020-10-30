South Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,064,000 after buying an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,186.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,609,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,407,000 after buying an additional 1,560,696 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

