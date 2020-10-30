SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 7869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

SWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

In related news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $5,856,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,429,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,354,547.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SolarWinds by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 233.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

