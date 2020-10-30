SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 233.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.39.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James K. Lines sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $387,192.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,355.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Joseph Kim sold 30,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $627,983.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 596,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,891.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,974 shares of company stock worth $11,792,227. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SolarWinds by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SolarWinds by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

