Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,285,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5,008.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after buying an additional 857,976 shares during the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.