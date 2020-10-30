Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to $40.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.36.

SNCAF opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

