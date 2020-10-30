Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $211.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $196.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day moving average of $181.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

