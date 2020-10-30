Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 22,500 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

