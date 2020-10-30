Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,923,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $145.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $158.61.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

