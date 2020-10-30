Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $26.70. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 4,061 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

About Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

