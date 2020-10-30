SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives $12.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of SILV opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 700.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 175,220 shares during the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

