Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is witnessing robust demand for its SSD Solutions. Solid uptake for eMMC and UFS controllers courtesy of growing adoption of embedded memory controllers in smartphones, is aiding growth. The company anticipates gaining from increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave, owing to coronavirus crisis. Further, growing clout of latest PCIe NVMe SSDs and Shannon SSDs, is a positive. The company also has provided upbeat preliminary results for third-quarter 2020. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market and an anticipated dip in smartphone sales are likely to impede growth. Notably, shares of Silicon Motion have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.91.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 192,126 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 111,910 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,987,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

