Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Short Interest Update

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BBAVY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Signature Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBAVY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Signature Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signature Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signature Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

