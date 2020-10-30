Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRRA. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sierra Oncology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -8.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara Klencke acquired 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $72,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

