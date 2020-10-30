Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €125.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.59 ($150.10).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €100.64 ($118.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €111.69 and a 200 day moving average of €104.47. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

