Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 16th

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of SSTK opened at $67.10 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares in the company, valued at $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,170,460 shares of company stock valued at $101,033,864. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

