Short Interest in YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Increases By 168.8%

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

YAHOY opened at $14.14 on Friday. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

