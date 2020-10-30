Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Rises By 331.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 331.1% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $151.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $97.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.45.

