Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Rises By 253.9%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, an increase of 253.9% from the September 30th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $47.07 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,784,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,914,000 after buying an additional 711,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 144,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,818,000 after purchasing an additional 121,439 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,437,000 after purchasing an additional 152,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 168.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 299,250 shares during the last quarter.

