Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Increases By 360.9%

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 360.9% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

