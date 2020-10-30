Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rises By 355.3%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 830,100 shares, an increase of 355.3% from the September 30th total of 182,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

ITRM opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.70. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.