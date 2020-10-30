Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Increases By 75.0%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.