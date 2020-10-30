Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Decreases By 54.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13. Aviva has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.43.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
