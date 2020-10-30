Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Decreases By 54.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.13. Aviva has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Get Aviva alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

AVVIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.