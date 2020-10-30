Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Decreases By 51.7%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

