Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Decreases By 51.7%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $2.79 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.
Avance Gas Company Profile
