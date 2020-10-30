Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Declines By 43.5%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

AUKNY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76. Auckland International Airport has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

