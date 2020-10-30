Short Interest in AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Rises By 377.6%

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 377.6% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,616,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOAN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. AngioSoma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

