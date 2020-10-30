Short Interest in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Increases By 168.0%

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Ameri as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Ameri has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.