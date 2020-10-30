Short Interest in Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Increases By 168.0%

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the September 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ameri stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Ameri as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameri alerts:

AMRH opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Ameri has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Ameri Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud, digital, and enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as SAP S/4 HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Hybris cloud migration; and cloud automation solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.