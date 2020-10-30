Short Interest in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Decreases By 63.2%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,600 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the September 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.23.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

