Short Interest in Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Decreases By 46.4%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $196.85.

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

