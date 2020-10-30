Short Interest in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Drops By 55.6%

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.82. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1-year low of $87.65 and a 1-year high of $176.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.47.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

