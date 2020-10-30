Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Grows By 238.4%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, an increase of 238.4% from the September 30th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ACCYY stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Accor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

