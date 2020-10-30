Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.45.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $220,742.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $747,271.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,699 shares of company stock valued at $928,960. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

