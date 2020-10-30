SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGSOY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. SGS has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

