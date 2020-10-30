ServiceNow Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,797 call options.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.93.

NYSE NOW opened at $510.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.22 and its 200 day moving average is $421.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

