Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 342,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,081,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,161,000 after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

NYSE:SRE opened at $127.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.93. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

