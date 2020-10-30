Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its target price lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 172.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $71.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

