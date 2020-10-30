SciPlay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,612 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 1,004 call options.

SCPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.23 on Friday. SciPlay has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

