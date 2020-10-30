Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scholar Rock traded as high as $35.50 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 72141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.