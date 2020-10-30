SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SAP by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SAP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

