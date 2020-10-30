SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.
SAP stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.11 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SAP by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in SAP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
