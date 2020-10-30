Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Shares of MSFT opened at $204.72 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 107,566 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 257,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

