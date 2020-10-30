Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $1.14. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 97,388 shares traded.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

