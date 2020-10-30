Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.37 ($15.73).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €12.61 ($14.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19. The firm has a market cap of $681.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €20.73 ($24.39).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

